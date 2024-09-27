CM: Land identified for proposed semiconductor fabrication plant

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government has already identified land for the proposed semiconductor fabrication plant, the announcement of which was made recently following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Wilmington.



Banerjee, after holding a meeting with the American Consulate at Nabanna, told reporters that a detailed discussion was held regarding the setting up of the semiconductor fabrication plant.

“The talent and skill possessed by our youths is immense. The semiconductor plant can use this talent and skill pool available in our state in the best possible manner and it will be a big boost to infrastructure development in the state. The state will have huge employment,” Banerjee said.

She suggested to the American Consulate to prepare a roadmap on the basis of which a programme related to this can be hosted in January 2025 ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit which will be held on February 5 and 6.

“Our state government has been actively pursuing this project since 2020 and we are extremely happy that our sustained efforts have reaped fruits,” she added.

Early last year, the IT department and PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries since many chip-designing and packaging start-ups had relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Foundries, Synopsis, Micron and a few other leading international semiconductor companies held a number of technology symposiums in West Bengal. They visited different units and offices to discuss emerging technologies & investment potential.

She added that the Lulu Group, having its headquarters at Abu Dhabi, is also coming to Bengal. “They were shown two land parcels and they will be taking one of them,” she added.

Banerjee during her Dubai visit in September last year had invited Lulu Group International which operates one of the largest retail chains in the world to set up a world-class mall in New Town.