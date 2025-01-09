CM kicks off Gangasagar Mela virtually from Outram Ghat camp

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday kicked off the Gangasagar Mela through remote control from the transit camp ground at Outram Ghat where the pilgrims who have come for taking the holy dip are presently stationed.

Banerjee warned the pilgrims and saints not to light up fire as a small spark can turn out to be dangerous. “During your stay in the camp, do not light up fire for your own safety.

If fire spreads accidentally from a small spark then there may be chances of losing your own place of stay. The police will monitor such actions through CCTV surveillance. The NGOs who arrange food for the pilgrims stationed at the camps should cook at other places and bring the food there. They (NGOs) may take police assistance for this. If there is any urgent need for lighting up fire, please take safety measures,” said Banerjee. She informed them of the arrangements made for conducting the fair which will be held till January 17 at Sagar Island. “We had urged the Centre for funds for the bridge over Muriganga River but in vain. State is now building it. The survey and project DPR was made and tender was floated. The four-lane bridge of length 5 km will entail expenditure of Rs 1500 crore. We are hopeful of completing the same in the next three years. It will cut down travel time and will avoid the hassles of crossing the river in barges or vessels for reaching Sagar Island,” said Banerjee.

She informed that exhaustive dredging of the Muriganga River will ensure wading for 20 hours on the river. She said there will be 2250 state buses, 250 private buses, 9 barges, 32 vessels and 100 launch services. Speed calibrator will be installed in the vehicles for curbing accidents. There will be healthcare facilities during the fair along with one air ambulance, 8 water ambulances and 100 ambulances. The timing for holy dip is from 6.58 am on January 14 till the same time on January 15. Maha Sagar Arati will be held on January 11, 12 and 13.

Banerjee flagged off 50 new fire tenders from the programme and inaugurated a new fire station at Jangipur in Murshidabad district.