CM juxtaposes 13 yrs of TMC govt with reminiscences & milestones

Kolkata: On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her profound gratitude to the people of Bengal for their “enduring trust and support” as her administration celebrates 13 years in office. She took oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister on May 20, 2011.

With a touch of nostalgia, Banerjee fondly recalled the historic day when she first took the oath as Chief Minister of Bengal — ending the Left’s 34-year rule — marking the beginning of an era dedicated to the service and progress of Bengal.

Banerjee in a post on X said: “On this day, 13 years ago, I took oath as Chief Minister for the first time, pledging to serve the people of West Bengal as we embarked on a transformative journey for the state’s development. I am grateful to Maa-Mati-Manush for their enduring trust and support.”

Banerjee also reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to steering Bengal towards greater heights of progress and prosperity.

“I renew my commitment to elevate Bangla to even greater heights of progress and prosperity. I sincerely congratulate all the people of Bangla for their relentless support to preserve democracy in our state today on MAA-MATI-MANUSH DIVAS,” Banerjee stated further on X. Following a decisive landslide victory in 2011, Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 20. Her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party successfully ended the long-standing communist rule that had governed since 1977.

Banerjee assumed power in Bengal with a resounding victory, securing 227 out of the 294 Assembly seats.

On May 27, 2016, Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister for the second time.

Banerjee formed the government for the third consecutive term in May 2021.

TMC secured 213 seats in the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections while BJP won 77 seats.

After coming to power, Banerjee took up several social and developmental projects and more than 90 per cent of the state’s population has benefited through initiatives like Lakhsmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Sabuj Sathi, Yuvashree, Rupashree, Kanyashree, Manabik, Samabyathi, Khadya Sathi and Shikhashree.