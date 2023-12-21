CM increases dearness allowance by another 4%; effective from January 1

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners which will come into effect from January 1, 2024.



While inaugurating the Christmas festival at Allen Park, Banerjee said: “Around 14 lakh government employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and pensioners will get the benefits. It is not mandatory for us but optional. We have pay commission but we still give DA which is extra. The Centre has no pay commission. They have a different service rule.”

She also stated: “State government has to bear more than Rs 2,400 crore extra for this. The Bengal government has a due of around Rs 1,15,000 crore from the Centre. We don’t get our dues from the Centre yet we have increased 10 per cent DA since 2019.”

Giving statistics, Banerjee said: “Earlier we were giving 125 per cent DA and now the figure has reached 135 per cent. Around Rs 1,66,00,665 were given to the employees during 2011-2019 when the employees used to get 125 per cent DA. Under the new scale, the State government has released 6 per cent DA since 2019 with an expenditure of Rs 4,144 crore incurred by the state in the past 4 years.

With the new announcement of a 4 per cent DA hike, the state government employees will be able to enjoy 10 per cent DA from January 2024. Around 14.50 lakh people will reap the benefits. State government has to spend around Rs 6,888 crore per year on account of 10 per cent DA.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Banerjee wished the people of Bengal Merry Christmas in advance while inaugurating the 13th edition of the festival from Allen Park on Park Street. “Christmas festival will continue till December 30. Artistes will take part in various cultural programmes every day. Park Street and Bow Barracks have been illuminated,” said Banerjee.

Three popular bands will set the stage on fire every day, making audiences sing along in the holiday spirit. The local church choirs and the Kolkata Police band are also expected to regale everyone with their performances. The entire stretch of Park Street, Allen Park, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and other adjoining areas will be illuminated till January 1, 2024.

The celebrations won’t be restricted to Kolkata as prominent locations and churches in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Asansol, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Chandernagore, Bandel, Krishnanagar, Jhargram, Purulia, Baruipur, Alipurduar, Howrah and Bidhannagar will also be bathed in festive lights, Banerjee said.

The Kolkata Christmas Festival was started by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2011 and since then the footfall by tourists during this time of the year has gone up by almost six times.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several projects from the programme. The projects include the introduction of a new zoo in Garchumuk in Howrah, the beautification of Nayanjuli from Bangur to Dum Dum Park on VIP Road and the foundation stone laying for the renovation of the birthplace of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in Chinsurah in Hooghly.