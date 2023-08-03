CM inaugurates health schemes worth Rs 200 crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various health schemes worth nearly Rs 200 crore from a virtual meeting at Nabanna.



She inaugurated a 1.5 Tesla MRI Centre under PPP model (CAPEX by Partner) at Balurghat DH worth an approximate cost of Rs 10.4 crore and a CT Scan machine at Islampur SDH costing approximately Rs 3.42 crore. Banerjee also inaugurated a 120 bed G+2 building for ‘Tertiary Cancer Care Centre’ at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital that has come up at an approximate cost of Rs 51 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the upgraded version of one block primary health centre at Sainthia in Birbhum and one rural hospital in Mongalkote in East Burdwan with an approximate cost of Rs 41.83 crore. Around 24-bedded hybrid CCUs that have come up in 11 hospitals with an approximate cost of Rs 12.12 crore were also inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Twenty-bedded additional wards in 56 hospitals with an approximate cost of Rs 50 crore were inaugurated along with Blood Component Separation Units (BCSU) in three hospitals worth an approximate cost of Rs 2.75 crore. District Integrated Public Health Laboratory in two district hospitals (Suri and Krishnanagar) worth Rs 2.5 crore were also launched. Construction of four AYUSH OPDs at different districts worth an approximate cost of Rs 0.67 crore were also launched by Banerjee.

She also inaugurated a 200-bedded Medica Cancer Hospital, equipped with the most advanced and latest technology to revolutionise cancer treatment in Eastern India. The Chief Minister congratulated the private hospital and said: “The cancer unit of the hospital has come up in a huge building. A group under the Singapore government has taken a maximum share of the hospital. We congratulate the hospital group for starting a cancer unit.”

Banerjee on Thursday laid foundation stones of several projects which include the renovation of Integrated Clinical Building at Medinipur Medical College with a project costing around Rs 9 crore, construction of Urban Community Health Centre Akalpur, Paschim Bardhaman with approximate cost of Rs 5 crore. She also laid the foundation stone of Special Renovation of District Hospital, Darjeeling, with an approximate cost of Rs 1.88 crore and construction of night shelter at Rampurhat Medical College, Birbhum, amounting to Rs 1.61 crore.