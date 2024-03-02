CM inaugurates Dhunseri Poly Films in Panagarh

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, recently, virtually inaugurated Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt. Ltd.’s newest venture in Panagarh. The Chief Minister, who was in Purulia that time, had joined the Dhunseri team from her official Facebook page.

“Dhanuka is present at the Dhunseri Plant in the Panagarh Industrial Park which was inaugurated today. They will start operation from today at this Rs 570 crore project. I want to thank them all. This will generate employment for a lot of people,” Banerjee said after inaugurating the unit.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Panagarh Poly Films Plant in September, 2021. The first phase of the unit was completed in a record span of just two years. The state-of-the art plant is spread over 38 acres in the Panagarh Industrial Park of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), reads a press statement.

Dhunseri Poly Films was incorporated in November, 2020 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd to carry on the new business of manufacture of Polyester Film (BOPET).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, said: “As a newcomer in the plastics film industry, we were looking for an experienced partner and the best technology.

This plant will lead to a direct and indirect employment generation of over 300 people and add to the GDP of Bengal and hence benefit the state and the nation.” Vandana Yadav, Principal Secretary, department of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises with additional charges of Chairman & Managing Director, WBIDC, Pradip Kumar Mazumdar, minister in-charge, department of Panchayats and Rural Development and Ponnambalam S, District Magistrate were present in Panagarh

among other dignitaries.