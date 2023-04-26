CM inaugurates a slew of new health projects worth about Rs 123 crore

: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated a slew of new health projects worth around Rs 123 crore which include three tesla magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines at the SSKM Hospital, a new cath-lab facility at Midnapore Medical College, a most advanced brachytherapy machine at the NRS Medical College and Hospital, students’ hostel at Malda Medical College and Hospital and a nursing hostel at Jangipur Sub-divisional hospital in Murshidabad.

Banerjee inaugurated these projects from her administrative meeting at Nabanna. She also officially launched the infrastructure revamp at 41 super-speciality hospitals for which the state government has spent Rs 13.36 crore while the MRI machine at the SSKM Hospital has come up at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

A new cath-lab has been set up at Midnapore Medical College at Rs 7 crore and a brachytherapy machine at the NRS Medical College and Hospital at Rs 5 crore. The health department has spent Rs 7.26 crore for the construction of a students’ hostel at Malda Medical College. Around Rs 35.24 crore has been spent for increasing the bed capacity at Haripal Gramin Hospital in Hooghly from 30 to 100. A residential complex that has come for the nursing students at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital at Rs 10.73 crore was also inaugurated. A residential hostel building has also been inaugurated for the nursing students at Basirhat District Hospital. The state government has spent Rs 14.40 crore on the project.

Banerjee had recently inaugurated various projects at the IPGMER-SSKM Hospital which have come up at an approximate cost of Rs 43 crore.

A seminar-cum-classroom for the radiotherapy department has been set up at an approximate cost of Rs 81 lakh while 10 ICU beds have come up at Rs 1.53 crore at the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (IOHNS) department of the SSKM.

Incidentally, the IOHNS has received the status of the Centre of Excellence. Hyper acute stroke unit and the top 5 floors of the 10-storeyed OPD building were also inaugurated. The project has come up at an approximate cost of around Rs 26 crore.