CM inaugurates 56 projects worth Rs 161 cr; bats for Darj tea brand

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a slew of projects and laid foundation stones for others from a Government programme in Darjeeling on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister during the inauguration of the 7th SARAS Mela in Darjeeling iterated: “I come to Darjeeling because I love this place and not to get votes. I want all to remain united and work together. I want peace and prosperity in the Hills.”

“From here I have inaugurated 56 projects worth Rs 161 crore. I have also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 500 crore. Around 56,000 beneficiaries will be benefited from different schemes distributed from here,” added the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister stated that Rs 1500 crore has been given to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration for different development projects. “The state government has implemented projects worth Rs 11000 crore and work is on for another Rs 4000 crore.

Our government has spent Rs 1,64,000 crores in North Bengal in the last 13 years,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She stressed on women’s empowerment stating that the state has undertaken many welfare schemes for this.

“We have 12 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in West Bengal under the Ananda Dhara scheme of the state government. Rs 1,10,000 crore with bank loans have been given to them for business. It is a success story of women’s empowerment. No other state has managed to do so much for women and this is a model for all to replicate,” emphasised the Chief Minister. She further added that more than 11000 Self Help Groups have been created in the GTA area and already Rs. 500 Crore worth loan has been given to these SHGs. “Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Society (SARAS) Melas are one-stop destination programmes. This is the first time that SARAS Mela is being held in the Hills. Tourists from all over the country and the world visit Darjeeling. The SARAS Mela will thereby provide an excellent opportunity to showcase the handicrafts of Darjeeling and Bengal to the world. It will greatly benefit the SHGs. There are more than 135 stalls with 34 artisans taking part,” added the Chief Minister.

She stated Darjeeling is synonymous with tea.

“Darjeeling is known for tea. However, there are complaints that spurious tea is being sold as Darjeeling thereby adversely affecting the brand. We will find a system soon to end this malpractice” assured Banerjee.

She stated that 54000 Pattas (land rights documents) have been handed over in the Hills.

“We will also give Pattas to tea garden workers along with Rs 1,20,000 to build their houses in the land that is being handed over,” said Banerjee.

Training guns at the BJP, Banerjee stated: “The BJP does not do anything for the Hills but take away votes with empty promises. They make an appearance only in time of elections. I am here with the Hills all year round. I come to Darjeeling not for votes but because I love the Hills and the people. I want peace and development in the Hills. I want the Hills to prosper. Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha led by Anit Thapa is our alliance partner and they will continue to remain so,” stated Banerjee. This is being read as an indication of future political exercises with elections to the three Hill Municipalities soon.

“During elections, they (read the BJP) arrive and distribute money,” stated Banerjee.

She then sent out a strong message stating: “For money do not sell Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. Instead, take it forward. Darjeeling should proudly state that it is number one in the world.”

She stated that she would return to the Hills in January to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.“We will also have the tea, tourism and musical fest then along with the marathon,” declared Banerjee. Sending out the unity message with the powerful slogan “Jai Gorkha, Jai Bangla” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated: “I will not allow the sacrifice made by Gorkhas for Netaji go in vain.”