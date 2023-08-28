CM holds meeting with DGP & Commissioner of Police, Kolkata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, is learnt to have held a meeting with the police in the evening at her Kalighat residence on the Duttapukur blast incident. Sources said, she had summoned Manoj Malviya, DGP, West Bengal, and Vineet Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. The meeting went on for more than an hour, it was learned. Neither of the police officers, however, officially briefed the media on the meeting nor did the Chief Minister make any comments post-meeting.

However, sources said that the Chief Minister asked police to conduct a thorough probe and ensure the offenders are brought to book. She was also submitted a preliminary report on the incident by the DGP.

Following the Egra incident, the Chief Minister had asked the police to crack down on such illegal firecracker factories across Bengal. Sunday’s incident is learnt to have irked Mamata.