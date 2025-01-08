CM holds meeting to review preps for BGBS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a meeting on Wednesday reviewing the preparation for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025. During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the department of Industry Commerce and Enterprises to submit a report within January 15 furnishing the details as to how much investments have really come out of the total investment proposals announced in the previous BGBSs.

Several other departments which are involved in the BGBS have been directed to present a vision plan pointing out the potential areas under their respective jurisdiction where investments can be attracted.

The Industry department has been asked to coordinate with the other departments. BGBS is the annual business meet organised by the state government to attract industrial investments. This year the two-day BGBS is scheduled on February 5 & 6. Besides, the Chief Secretary, the bureaucrats who were given the task of making the preparations full-proof, were present at Wednesday’s meeting.

Sources said that the Chief Minister gave the assignment to the bureaucrats well in advance to ensure that there were no last-minute hitches in the said event.

Political observers believe that BGBS 2025 is extremely crucial for the Chief Minister and her party considering that the state Assembly elections will be held in 2026.