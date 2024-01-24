CM holds meet with Guv

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday evening held a meeting with Governor C V Ananda Bose over the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors (V-C) in the state’s universities.

“My meeting with the Governor was held as per the verdict of the Supreme Court. It was good and cordial. We have discussed the total matter. I will again come for a meeting on January 26,” Banerjee told reporters after her meeting.

The apex court has ordered for formation of a search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors in the state run universities. The Governor and the TMC government have been at odds with each other over various issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors in state-run universities. The state Higher Education department has claimed the orders appointing V-Cs in a number of universities were illegal as the Governor had not consulted the department before making the appointments.

Last month on December 5, Banerjee had held a meeting with the Governor on the same issue.