CM holds CESC responsible for electrocution deaths in Kolkata

Kolkata: Following the death of about eight people due to electrocution in Kolkata, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed serious concerns over the role of CESC, emphasising the company’s responsibility to ensure uninterrupted and safe electricity supply.

She urged CESC to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. Banerjee also contacted Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, regarding the matter, stating that CESC cannot shirk its responsibilities.

“Eight people from Kolkata and two from other parts of Bengal died in Tuesday’s natural calamities. I have urged CESC to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each family. No amount of compensation can make up for the loss of life,” Banerjee said during a Press conference.

She added: “Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure that people do not suffer because of this. They may do business here, but are they modernising their system? They should deploy people to the field and fix these issues.”

Speaking to a news channel on Tuesday morning, she said: “CESC has to take responsibility for these deaths. They are doing business here, but modernisation of facilities is being carried out in Rajasthan. Despite repeated reminders, they are not addressing it here. I am tired of telling them. Is it not the duty of CESC to be more mindful?”

CESC’s executive director (distribution) Avijit Ghosh said: “We heard that eight people died. Of them, five died after being electrocuted from the internal power line in their residences. One died after being electrocuted from the signal box. Two died after being electrocuted from street lamp posts, which CESC does not maintain.”