CM highlights women empowerment schemes undertaken by state govt; Calls for women to protest

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended greetings to women across the world on International Women’s Day while criticising the Centre over the recent increase in LPG prices, saying the hike would directly affect household kitchens.

In a post on her X handle, the Chief Minister said that for her every day is dedicated to women. She said Bengal has a rich legacy of courageous and inspiring women and described the state as the land of iconic figures such as freedom fighters Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra, Kalpana Datta, Bina Das and Suniti Choudhury, as well as Mother Teresa. She said every woman in Bengal is a matter of pride and their contribution across society is immense.

Referring to the rise in cooking gas prices amid tensions in West Asia, Banerjee said the increase would put additional pressure on common people. She called upon women to protest the price hike on International Women’s Day by taking to the streets wearing black sarees and carrying household utensils such as ladles and spatulas. The ruling Trinamool Congress has also planned demonstrations on the issue.

The Chief Minister also highlighted welfare schemes launched by the state government for women, including Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree and Kanyashree. She said beneficiaries under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme have increased to 2.41 crore, while nearly one crore girl students are currently benefiting from the Kanyashree scheme.

Referring to women’s safety, she said Kolkata has been recognised as one of the safest cities in the country and added that initiatives such as “Pink Booths” and the all-women ‘SHINING’ mobile service launched by Kolkata Police aim to strengthen safety measures.

She also referred to 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and said that under the ‘Anandadhara’ project, more than 12 lakh self-help groups have been formed with 1.21 crore women. “Our project is a model for the country,” she posted.

She added that under the ‘Karmanjali’ project, 13 hostels have been built across Bengal to accommodate working women. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that in Bengal, respect for women is woven into the culture.

“We worship Maa Durga as our daughter and call this land Bangla Ma,” he posted on X.

“For fifteen years, Bengal has been led by a woman — Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — whose courage and conviction have shown the country what determined leadership looks like,” he added.