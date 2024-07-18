CM highlights Muharram’s message against injustice, urges unity for peace

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that the auspicious Muharram teaches a lesson not to compromise with injustice and also urged the people to move towards peace and prosperity.

An English translation of what Banerjee said in her post on X reads: “Auspicious Muharram teaches us how to fight against what is wrong and injustice. All join together so that we can move towards progress and peace in a united manner.”

Incidentally, the Muharram was observed across Bengal and also in the city in a peaceful manner. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide. It marks the beginning of the new Islamic year and is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam, during which warfare is traditionally prohibited.

The month is particularly notable for the ‘Day of Ashura’, a day of deep mourning and reflection for many Muslims, especially those of the Shia sect. Muharram and Ashura hold profound religious, historical, and cultural significance for Muslims. Meanwhile, Senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar after taking charge as Director General (DG) of the state police on Tuesday while addressing a press conference at Nabanna emphasised that nobody is above the law and none would be allowed to take the “law in their hands”.

He had also urged the people for peaceful observation of Muharram. While addressing the media along with Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Manoj Kumar Verma, had appealed to everyone to celebrate religious events in a manner that does not cause inconvenience to others.

Earlier DGP Sanjay Mukherjee last week held a virtual meeting with the SPs giving specific instructions.

During the virtual meeting, Mukherjee told the SPs not to spare those who are involved in illegal activities.

Steps have to be taken against the criminals, the moment a case is registered.