CM hands over cheques of Rs 2.5L each to family of the deceased

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the family members of the two electrocution victims at Ekbalpore Lane on Tuesday and handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakhs each to the next of kin.



“A forensic probe has already been initiated to find out the actual cause of death,” Banerjee said.

On being questioned about illegal constructions and hooking in the area, Banerjee said that Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi will hold a meeting on this issue in the presence of Mayor, Kolkata Police Commissioner, CESC and other stakeholders so that measures can be taken for curbing electrocution deaths. She lashed out at the erstwhile Left government for encouraging illegal construction.

An elderly woman and her daughter died possibly of electrocution while trying to save another family member who got an electric shock while hanging clothes out to dry on an iron wire in front of his house in Ekbalpore Lane in southwest Kolkata on Sunday morning. The son-in-law of the elderly woman sustained injuries and is presently admitted to a hospital.

Banerjee also paid a visit to the Manjusha stall near Alipore Zoo and interacted with the workers. She inquired about their concerns, took stock of their issues and assured them of unwavering support at every turn.

“Preserving the rich culture of handicrafts in Bengal has always been one of our primary objectives. GoWB has always worked dedicatedly towards promoting the handicrafts industry and generating employment and shall continue to do so,” Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page.