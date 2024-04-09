CM greets all on the occasion of Navratri

Kolkata: Greeting the people of Bengal on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday prayed to Maa Durga to shower blessings to the people of the state.



The Chief Minister also took part in the Dawat-e-Iftar ceremony at Nawab Ali Park on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, in a post on X, Banerjee said: “I found strength in the belief that amidst the darkest of times, there’s always a glimmer of hope. It’s a reminder that goodness always prevails. In this time of devotion, I pray to Ma Durga to shower her blessings upon everyone, granting peace and prosperity in abundance.”

She further stated: “May her radiant light extinguish all shadows and bring an end to every bit of darkness we encounter. Wishing you all a blessed Chaitra Navratri filled with love, light and countless blessings!”

Banerjee on Tuesday once again reminded that Bengal will lead the country. Uploading a video of her Monday’s election rally in Bankura, Banerjee was reminiscent about the “misrule” of the erstwhile Left Front government. “Yesterday, while standing in Bankura amid our people, I was reminded of the times when violence dominated the region due to the misrule of the previous regime. But the dark days ended. The people of Bengal taught the oppressors a lesson and scripted their own fate. As we walk through the darkest period of our democracy, Bengal will be the guiding light for the country,” Banerjee said in her X handle.

Diamond Harbour MP and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also wished people on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. In a post on X, he said: “Extending heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri. Let us immerse ourselves in the worship of Shakti, drawing strength, wisdom & courage from her divine presence. May her grace empower us to stand tall against divisive and oppressive forces!”

The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. It celebrates Goddess Durga’s birth of the cosmos and all living things within it. Devotees believe that Maa Durga arrives from heaven during Navratri and visits her devotees.