CM greets all on Panchami

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people of Bengal on the day of Panchami.



In her post on X, Banerjee expressed her best wishes to the people of the state.

Chief Minister Banerjee has already urged people to maintain communal peace and harmony during the festive season. She appealed to the people to enjoy Puja but ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The Chief Minister always believes that religion may be different from one person to another but the celebration is for all.

Banerjee always says that Durga Puja is a festival of cooperation, peace and happiness and she prays to Mother Durga to grant peace, prosperity and happiness.