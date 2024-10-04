CM: Funds for student tabs to be credited to account before Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the funds under ‘Taruner Swapna’ project for purchase of tabs for the students of the higher secondary level will be credited to the bank accounts before the Durga Puja.



The process has already started from Friday afternoon and 16 lakh students studying in class XI and XII will be receiving Rs 10,000 each in their bank accounts for purchasing tabs which will help them in higher education.

“I have some news that will bring joy to the students. From today (Friday) onwards, the money for purchase of tabs will be sent to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The entire process will be completed before the Durga Puja. Students of both class XI and XII will be getting the money,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Puja at Singhi Park in Gariahat.

The Taruner Swapna project was announced by the Chief Minister in December 2020, with the Covid pandemic compelling the students to switch to virtual mode for studies.

Since then, every year, the money under the project is credited to the bank accounts of Class XII students on the occasion of Teacher’s Day (September 5) when the state government organizes a programme to felicitate the toppers of secondary, higher secondary, madrasah and also those who excels in CBSE and ICSE examination in the state.

This year, Banerjee had announced during the budget session that both class XI and XII students will be getting money for tabs. An outlay of Rs 900 crore was made for this purpose.

However, this year the Teacher’s Day programme was postponed for certain administrative reasons and the disbursement of money got stalled at the last moment.