CM flags off 110 ‘mobile medical units’, says Bengal’s healthcare seen ‘historic transformation’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday flagged off 110 self-sufficient Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) from Swasthya Bhavan, marking a major expansion in Bengal’s rural healthcare network.

Describing it as a milestone in the state’s efforts to expand medical access, Banerjee said the move reflects her government’s commitment to ensuring that ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ receive quality healthcare regardless of geographical or socio-economic barriers.

The units, funded by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs under the MPLAD scheme, have been designed to deliver doorstep medical services to remote and underserved areas across the state.

Taking to her social media handle, the Chief Minister wrote: “Over the past 14 years, Bengal’s healthcare sector has undergone a historic transformation.”

Elucidating about the new initiative, she said: “Today, I had the privilege of inaugurating 110 fully-equipped Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) that will take advanced healthcare services to the remotest corners of our state. Each unit, staffed with doctors, nurses, and technicians, is a self-contained mobile clinic designed to deliver free diagnosis, consultation, and treatment right to people’s doorsteps.”

During the event, the Chief Minister, however, expressed her displeasure over a section of private hospitals refusing treatment under the state government’s Swasthya Sathi scheme and warned of stringent action that may even lead to cancellation of license.

She cited a recent complaint from a private establishment in Barasat that allegedly refused full treatment under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. “They claimed the coverage was limited to Rs 2 lakh when it is actually Rs 5 lakh. Such audacity will not be tolerated,” she warned, directing Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam to issue a show-cause notice and cancel the hospital’s license, if necessary.

“The MMUs will be equipped to provide healthcare to pregnant mothers, children, and various other ailments. Patients can also be referred to other hospitals and transported through these facilities. 35 diagonistic tests like haemoglobin, pregnancy, malaria , ECG, and blood sugar will be available free of cost in the MMU. All equipment for these tests are available in these mobile units. Even facilities for ultrasonography for pregnant women will also be available. Hence, each MMU will have a medicl officer, nurse, pharmacist and lab technician, ECG technician, data entry operator etc. The initiative will deliver quality healthcare directly to people’s doorsteps,” Banerjee said.

She maintained that Rs 84 crore has been spent on this mobile facility, and the cost for providing healthcare through these MMUs will be Rs 2.50 crore per month. “210 MMUs have been readied by the state government, out of which 110 units have been launched today (Tuesday). The rest will be operational soon,” she said.

Highlighting her government’s achievements, Banerjee said the state’s Health Budget had increased from Rs 3,500 crore during the Left Front regime in 2011 to Rs 21,500 crore now.

The Swasthya Sathi scheme, she said, currently covers 2.45 crore families, benefiting nearly 8.7 crore people across Bengal.

“Since 2011, our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar has redefined the meaning of public healthcare, introducing Swasthya Sathi, Swasthya Ingit, Chokher Alo, Shishu Sathi, Matri Ma, Madhur Sneha, and many more people-centric initiatives. From 14 new medical colleges and 42 super-speciality hospitals to over 13,500 su-swasthya kendras and free treatment facilities, Bengal’s healthcare network today touches millions of lives every single day,” she stated.

Banerjee said that the SSKM Hospital is coming up with an organ bank. “My plan is to have a heart bank, liver bank, and kidney bank in the state. The projects will involve a good amount of expenditure. We will execute them gradually. If you have the right mentality, everything is possible,” she added.

Banerjee ended her speech on a note of resolve: “We will continue to serve people with honesty. No one in Bengal should be deprived of healthcare, no matter where they live.”