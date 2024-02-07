CM extends ‘Yogyashree’ project to general category students

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, extended the ‘Yogyashree’ project to the general caste students so they can avail the benefits of free coaching for various competitive examinations.

In January, Banerjee had announced the ‘Yogyashree’ project aimed at providing training to the SC and ST students free of cost for competitive examinations. Fifty centres are coming up across the state for this purpose. Banerjee, on Wednesday, instructed Chief Secretary B P Gopalika to open 50 more centres so that the general students too can avail the facilities.

Speaking about the Centre’s fund freeze for Bengal, she assured that the sit-in demonstration that she started on Red Road will continue till February 13. “Our sit-in demonstration in demand of our legitimate dues is going on and will continue till February 13. It may take time but I assure you that I will bring smiles to everyone’s face. It is my responsibility and I request you to have faith and trust in me,” Banerjee said addressing a distribution programme at Santragachi in Howrah on Wednesday.

She also said that she is only having to borrow to help the poor because the centre has blocked funds. Banerjee said even though she was not in good health at the time she was addressing the people, she will always continue to fight for their (the people’s) rights.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday, also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a slew of projects worth over Rs 700 crore associated with Howrah district.

Banerjee marked the beginning of the delivery of services under various social welfare schemes to over 1.5 lakh people in the district from a government programme at Santragachi in Howrah. About 74 projects of the Transport department worth Rs 252 crore were unveiled by Banerjee from her programme that includes the launch of 56 new buses at an expenditure of Rs 23. 26 crore, 28 projects associated with waterways development involving jetties and vessels, and 14 projects for augmentation of transportation infrastructure in the form of bus stands, terminuses, passenger shelters etc worth Rs 23.26 crore. The foundation stones of nearly 30 projects associated with development of roads, as well as water transport, was also laid by Banerjee.

Among the projects in Howrah, the major ones include infrastructure development of Amta Rural Hospital, having 240 beds, with Rs 37.35 crore, three power substations worth Rs 83 crore, three substations at Jangalpur at Rs 57 crore to boost power supply to the various industrial units in Howrah. Others are construction of a critical care unit with seven floor building and annex building at Howrah Zilla Hospital with an investment of Rs 68.63 crore.