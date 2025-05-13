CM extends greetings as Bengal celebrates Buddha Purnima

Kolkata: As Bengal observed Buddha Purnima with devotion and joy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state.

The sacred day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, born in Lumbini, Nepal, who attained enlightenment and ultimately salvation in the serene land of Kushinagar, India.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has been active in remembering and protecting the Buddhist heritage of West Bengal.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “I extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to everyone on Buddha Purnima. Our government is always active in remembering and protecting the Buddhist heritage of Bengal.”

On the other hand, the Raj Bhavan, in a statement, said: “On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the governor wishes all brothers and sisters of West Bengal harmony and enlightenment.

May the teachings of Lord Buddha guide us towards peace, compassion, and wisdom. Wishing everyone a blessed Buddha Purnima.”

Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee, also greeted the people of Bengal on Bhubha Purnima. On social media, he expressed his wish that the timeless wisdom and compassion of Lord Buddha may guide us on the path to peace, enlightenment and liberation, Banerjee stated.

Buddha Purnima was not only celebrated across Bengal but also across the nation on May 12, due to which several schools and colleges remain closed on Monday. Besides, state government offices and central government offices across the country remained closed on Monday.