CM expresses concern over ‘leak’ of confidential files

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her displeasure regarding the alleged leaking of confidential files and information, especially from the Home and Hill Affairs and Finance departments.



She has consequently issued directives for the installation of CCTV surveillance in the offices of all officers and staff within these two departments.

Interestingly when a section of police officials earned the ire of the Chief Minister, the state administration announced the enhancement of retirement benefits for the home guards working in state Police and Kolkata Police.

The home guards will now get Rs 5 lakh as retirement benefits which was Rs 3 lakh till date. Around 18000 home guards are working under state police and Kolkata Police.

Banerjee, who is also in charge of the Home department, chaired a meeting on Tuesday where all her Cabinet ministers, chief secretary, home secretary and heads of all departments were present. Nabanna sources said Banerjee pointed her finger at a section of police administration for leaking of information and confidential notifications. .

She alleged that fines collected from overloaded trucks are directly reaching Contai in East Midnapore.

She claimed that the state government has specific information about this and warned of action against such police officials. Banerjee said that the intelligence should have had prior information about Sandeshkhali at Basirhat in North 24-Parganas where the Opposition had “doctored false allegations of molestation” against women in an attempt to malign the government. “It was a conspiracy against the government but I am sorry to say that there was no prior intelligence inputs,“ Banerjee had said, according to a senior Nabanna official.