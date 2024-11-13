CM engages with locals, tourists; interacts with school students & offers them sweets

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee picked up from where she had left off in Darjeeling, visiting after a long gap. Taking everything from greeting local residents, tourists, interacting with school students to sipping Darjeeling, the Chief Minister thoroughly enjoyed her 7-km walk on Tuesday morning in the Queen of the Hills.

At around 10:30 am, the Chief Minister came out of the Richmond Hill Government Guest House and started her walk towards the Chowrasta through the Birch Hill Road. On reaching the Deshbandhu Library, she descended the Robertson Road.

The tourists were overwhelmed seeing her walking on the streets of Darjeeling and came forward to talk to her. The morning shift of Himalayan Nursery school was just over and the school children were returning home accompanied by their parents. The CM greeted all the children she met on the road and handed them chocolates. “I never expected to meet the CM on the road. My son is so happy receiving sweets from her,” stated the mother of Ayan Rai, a student of class 1.

With the walk incomplete without a tea break, the Chief Minister and her entourage entered a popular tea store on the Mall. The warm cup of Darjeeling elevated her spirit as the Chief Minister chatted with mediapersons on weather. “Though it’s November, it’s pleasant and not cold. It’s really cold when I visit in January to commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations. It’s absolutely chilling,” remarked the Chief Minister. With the instrumental version of the famous soundtrack from the film Titanic playing in the background, the Chief Minister spelled out the lyrics “Everynight in my dreams….I see you”.

On her way back, she stood in front of the avocado sapling she had planted on June 17, 2015, during one of her visits. “The tree has grown. I do Namaskar to the tree. It will definitely grow into a big tree,” remarked Banerjee.