CM emphasises her determination to stand by people against all odds

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on the last day of 2024 shared a video recollecting the memories of 2024 and also the clippings of important events held in the state every year, including Gangasagar Mela.

In a heartfelt video shared by Banerjee on her X and YouTube accounts, she expressed gratitude to the people for standing by her party Trinamool Congress even as it resolved to “stand tall against the forces of oppression and exploits.” In the 12 minutes and 23 seconds video, she highlighted a remarkable year of significant milestones.

It began with a voiceover of Banerjee where she said that Gangasagar Mela is a pride of Bengal and around 40 lakh devotees attend the Mela every year. Banerjee also said that Gangasagar will be illuminated like every year. State government aims to make it eco-friendly. The video also highlighted the Kolkata Book Fair. She also showcased her party’s bond with the masses and its resilience in countering challenges, proving once again that Bengal stands firmly with Trinamool Congress.

The video also showcased Trinamool Congress’ efforts to overcome challenges and deliver for the people.

From releasing long-overdue rightful MGNREGA funds in February that the Centre has withheld, to increasing financial aid for women through Lakshmir Bhandar, to compensating for Centre-denied housing assistance with Banglar Bari funds for 12 lakh beneficiaries from the state treasury in December, the Chief Minister Banerjee emphasised her determination to stand by the people against all odds.