CM: Duare Sarkar to be held from Jan-end to Feb first week

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) will be held from January last week till February first week while cautioning people against giving money to anybody for deriving benefits of government schemes.

“There are several remote riverine areas in Bengal where people face communication challenges. To reach out to these people with the various government schemes, I will ask our chief secretary to make arrangements for Duare Sarkar. The programme will start after January 26 as a lot of events and days of significance are lined up throughout January,” Banerjee said at a public distribution programme at Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas.

Ones who haven’t yet received caste certificates, didn’t enrol for Swasthya Sathi scheme, or have not received benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar or other social schemes of the state, will get their chance of enrolment during Duare Sarkar. Banerjee said that the Gangasagar Mela will be held till January 16.

“The birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be celebrated on January 23 while the Republic Day is on January 26. The Duare Sarkar will be held after this,” she added.

Banerjee reiterated that no one should give money to anyone for availing government benefits.

“This is government money and will be transferred directly into the account of beneficiaries,” Banerjee maintained. She further announced the creation of a new sub-division in the district.