CM distributes land documents, announces host of benefits for tea plantation workers

Alipurduar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee executed a masterstroke in North Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls by fulfilling her promise to hand over land documents (Patta) to tea plantation workers.



In a government distribution programme at Alipurduar Parade Ground on Sunday, she not only distributed ‘Pattas’ but also announced financial assistance for building houses on the land. The Chief Minister made a number of important announcements for tea garden workers, especially for closed tea plantations.

Addressing the gathering at the Parade Ground in Alipurduar, Mamata said: “Workers of all tea gardens will be given ‘patta’. We have already identified and acquired tea garden lands. I will instruct the District Magistrates to expedite the acquisition of land from the gardens where the process has not commenced yet.

In this phase, a total of 13,000 ‘pattas’ will be given in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri together. Today, 6442 ‘pattas’ are being given to workers of Alipurduar district alone.”

“In addition to the land lease, workers will receive Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand instead of ‘Cha Sundari’ housing. This financial assistance will enable them to build houses” she added.

The Chief Minister emphasised on the urgency of acquiring vacant land in tea estates like Lanka Para, Dhekla Para, Bandapani, Hanta Para, Kohinoor, and Majherdabri.

“I have news that there is a lot of unused land in these gardens. I have instructed the District Magistrate to acquire land of these tea gardens immediately for the benefit of workers,” stated Mamata.

Many tea gardens in North Bengal have remained non-operational since October, resulting in job losses. Addressing the plight of workers from these closed gardens, Mamata Banerjee announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1500 and free electricity, water and health services. This move is expected to benefit many people in the Dooars region.

“The workers of those closed gardens are facing a lot of hardships. They will be given an allowance of Rs 1500 per month. Electricity, water and health services will be provided free-of-charge. I am directing the Labour department to provide an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month to the closed garden workers from this month,” stated the Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee also made a significant announcement to support farmers in the state. Under the ‘Krishak Bandhu’ Scheme, Rs 5,000 will be credited to the accounts of about 1 crore 20 lakh farmers by December 12.

The Chief Minister also announced that if any person does not have the Tribal Certificate, then he or she can apply with the supporting documents of anyone of the family who already has a Tribal Certificate. “If one person in the family is a Tribal then others will be Tribal too. I will ask the Chief Secretary to issue them certificates. However there are many fake certificate holders too. We will conduct reviews and cancel them. We will not allow fake persons to enjoy the benefits of Tribals” stated the Chief Minister.

During the event, the Chief Minister pulled up the BJP-led Union government. “They are not giving our dues. I will be going to Delhi. I will tell them straight, ‘Either release the poor people’s dues or step down from the government.”

Issuing a note of caution, the Chief Minister stated: “Do not believe the BJP. Elections are round the corner and the BJP’s theatrics are all set to start, they will just make empty promises, like they did during last Lok Sabha elections. They had assured the public that they would open all closed tea gardens.”

After the meeting, the Chief Minister left for Banarhat by chopper at 1:10 pm. On Monday, she is scheduled to attend a government distribution programme at the Tarun Sangha Club Maidan in Jalpaiguri district.