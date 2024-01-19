CM distributes blankets among conservancy workers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday morning distributed blankets among several conservancy workers on her way to Nabanna.



Banerjee, who left her Kalighat residence at around 10.30 am, stopped her car near Bhabani Bhawan where some women workers were carrying out cleaning work.

Banerjee enquired about their health and presented blankets to them. Her convoy then stopped for the second time in front of Uttirna where she distributed blankets also. She again stopped near Alipore Zoological Garden and gave blankets to the workers.

The Chief Minister later shared her experience on her social media page. The Chief Minister shared that on her way to Nabanna, she would see the conservancy workers discharge their duties and was deeply moved by the hardship faced by these workers during winter. “On my way to Nabanna, I handed over blankets to them. I am committed to standing by the common people to the best of my ability. I feel pain if even a single person in my state suffers. I have dedicated my life completely to serving the masses. If the people of my state are happy, I am also happy. I wish everyone good and sound health,” a post on Banerjee’s social media handle read. According to sources, Banerjee on Thursday had decided to offer blankets to these conservancy workers so that they can fight the cold. Accordingly, she carried several blankets with her when she left her home for Nabanna.