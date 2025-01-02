CM directs floating global tender for Tajpur Port project

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued directions for floating global tender for the proposed deep sea port at Tajpur in East Midnapore and called for imposing penalty on agencies for leaving without completing projects despite being selected through e-tendering.

While taking stock of the industrial projects at the administrative review meeting, Banerjee said that if normal tendering in case of Tajpur port has found no bidders then a global tender should be floated for the same. Ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen flagged off an issue that some agencies are bagging tenders at lower rates because of e-tendering. However, they are abandoning work midway resulting in delay in projects. They urged for some penalties against such agencies. The Chief Minister immediately issued directions for drawing up stringent norms. Banerjee instructed for assessment of efficiency of agencies and previous work experience before awarding work.

“There are some mafias who are bagging tenders at a lesser rate and then not following government directions,” said Banerjee. She pointed out that work regarding two hospitals in Bhangar and Dhubulia got stalled because agencies didn’t execute work after

bagging tenders .

She enquired about the Dumurjala stadium in Howrah where CAB took land for a sports city. When she learnt that the land was given to Howrah Municipal Corporation, she issued directions to HIDCO, which earlier possessed the land, to take it back following proper government procedure for execution of the sports city.