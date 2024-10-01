CM directs dist administration to ‘focus on flood relief operations’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the district administrations concerned to continue relief operations till the flood-like situation normalises in south Bengal and other affected parts of the state.



Banerjee, in the presence of the state’s chief secretary, DMs, police top brass and concerned officers held a meeting and reviewed the flood situation.

Earlier, while chairing the Cabinet meeting, she instructed the ministers, whose constituencies are affected by floods, to monitor the distribution of relief and stand by the affected people during the Durga Puja to ensure that they don’t suffer.

“Parts of Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and North 24-Parganas are still inundated and many people have been rendered destitute. CM has issued instructions to ensure an adequate supply of clothing, food, dry food and tarpaulin (minimum three) for temporary lodging of the affected people. With the Durga Puja coming, the administration has been directed to be alert and render assistance to the best extent possible for the affected persons,” said Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Nabanna.

He assured all possible support from the state level in terms of relief provisions for the districts.

“In the backdrop of Kosi River releasing water from Nepal, several areas of Bihar inundated and there are chances of a flood-like situation in Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur in Bengal. The administration in these districts have been alerted and asked to evacuate people from the low-lying areas,” Pant said.

He added that in connection with landslides affecting Kalimpong and Darjeeling, the matter is being taken up with the PWD and National Highways Authority of India so immediate measures are taken for road repair to avert accidents. The Chief Minister has further directed to ensure all arrangements for Durga Puja and start preparations for district-level carnival. She instructed the administration to be alert as the high tide in the river is expected on Mahalaya and the following day.

According to the state administration, parts of Ghatal in East Midnapore, Khanakul in Hooghly, Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, Gobardanga and Gaighata in North 24-Parganas are still inundated. The flood-like situation is also prevalent in the Bhutnichar area in Malda. “The assessment of agricultural damage can be made only when the water recedes which will take more time. Against this backdrop, under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the last date for enrolment of farmers under Bangla Shasya Bima (Crop Insurance) has been extended by a month up to October 31,” Pant said.