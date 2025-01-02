CM dials Guv, extends birthday greetings

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Governor C V Ananda Bose over phone on Thursday and extended birthday greetings. Bose, who turned 74, had received advance birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening.

In her message, Mamata Banerjee said: “I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to you on your birthday. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to your family members also for their good health and well-being.”

“There were birthday messages from the President, Vice President, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They called him to wish him on his birthday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sent the governor her wishes on the occasion,” a Raj Bhavan official told a news agency.

On Tuesday, he received birthday wishes from President Droupadi Murmu. The President called Bose over phone and after extending birthday greetings, appreciated his innovative approach and helping the poor people. Union Home minister Amit Shah and vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar also called the Governor on his 74th birthday and extended birthday greetings.

Bose assumed charge as Governor of West Bengal on November 23, 2022.