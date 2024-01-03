CM dials Guv, extends birthday greetings

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Governor C V Ananda Bose over phone on Tuesday and extended birthday greetings.



Bose, who turned 74, had received advance birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he received birthday wishes from President Droupadi Murmu. The President called Bose over phone and after extending birthday greetings, appreciated his innovative approach and helping the poor people.

Union Home minister Amit Shah and vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar also called the Governor on his 74th birthday and extended birthday greetings.