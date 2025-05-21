CM: Despite Centre’s discrimination, won’t allow Bengal to suffer

Darjeeling: “Despite the Union government’s discriminatory treatment towards Bengal, the state is striving hard to ensure that the public is not deprived of any social schemes or benefits,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a government welfare scheme distribution programme at the Fulbari Helipad ground, in Jalpaiguri, on Tuesday. “The Centre owes us Rs 174000 crore. They have stopped sending money for welfare schemes. We are running them with our own funds,” she mentioned.

With the Centre stopping the funding of MGNREGA, the Bengal government has started ‘Karmashree.’ Similarly, the state has started the ‘Banglar Bari’ housing scheme. “I am not a magician who will wave my magic wand and money will come. We strive to arrange money for these social welfare schemes, so that no one is deprived,” stated Banerjee.

She mentioned that prior to her government taking office, North Bengal had been neglected. “What was North Bengal then? It was all about elephants and rhinoceros. What have we not done for North Bengal? We have opened a mini secretariat Uttarkanya for the convenience of the public here. We have created the Alipurduar and Kalimpong districts along with many sub divisions for better Governance.

We have worked hard to promote tourism as North Bengal has a lot to offer in the way of nature, art, culture, history along with flora and fauna. We have ensured the all round development of all communities, not differentiating between any.

We have worked for everyone,” remarked Banerjee. She cautioned that there are some who despite making a living in Bengal cannot tolerate to see Bengal progress. “Whole time they are criticising Bengal. Let me caution them that Bengal will not tolerate this. I am proud to have been born in Bengal,” stated Banerjee.

“Those who promote riots and indulge in divisive politics are not to be trusted. They do not do this for the welfare of the public but engage in such heinous acts to fulfill their own narrow political aims. We don’t want division and riots. We want peace,” she added.

Banerjee further stated that social media should not be trusted blindly. “It is full of fake news spread by people with poisonous mindsets just to create unrest and disturb peace and tranquility,” she added.