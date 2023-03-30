CM: DA protesters got jobs ‘unethically’ during Left era

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee hit out at a section of DA protesters and said those who got jobs through ‘chirkuts’ (chits) during the Left regime have joined demonstrations against the state government.



She also alleged that CPI(M) and BJP joined hands in hatching a conspiracy against her government. The co-ordination committee is being manipulated jointly by the CPI(M) and BJP. She criticised the DA agitators by saying that these people are doing a pen-down after taking people’ money. She also claimed that the state government has been extending all support and cooperation to the government employees.

“Those who are doing a pen-down are mostly those who got the job illegally and unethically. I have been informed that most of them received jobs during the regime of the Left Front government. The state government has given 106 per cent DA. They are taking money from the government and even drawing handsome pension but still they expect more.

Incidentally, the DA agitators are holding their protest demonstration at Sahid Minar for quite some time demanding a further hike. Bengal, on March 27, announced an ad hoc bonus of Rs 5,300 up from Rs 4,800 last year for all state government employees whose monthly salary is below Rs 37,000. The figure remained at Rs 4,500 in 2021, Rs 4,200 in 2020. The state government employees will also get a hike as festival advance of Rs 2,000 from this year onwards. A total Rs 16,000 will be given to the government employees in 2023 while in 2022, they had received a festival advance of Rs 14,000. Amount of ex gratia has also gone up to Rs 2,900 in 2023 from last year’s Rs 2,700. The decision has been taken in the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, from her sit-in demonstration that ended on Thursday evening, Banerjee also took on a section of BJP leaders and activists who indulged in hooliganism in the name of ‘Ram Navami’ procession in Howrah. She also sent out a word of caution for those taking out similar processions across the state on Thursday, asking them to: “Take out Ram Navami processions peacefully. Kindly avoid some specific areas. Don’t try to incite violence. I also urge one and all not to get provoked.”

Several vehicles were torched in Howrah’s Kajipara area after a clash broke out between two groups over a rally on Thursday evening. The clash started after BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh left after offering prayers at a temple at Ramrajatala. Eventually, police brought in a large contingent and Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed.

Till reports last came in, police patrolling frequency has been increased and multiple pickets have been set up in strategic locations. It is alleged that several outsiders who were taking part in the rally had started instigating locals.