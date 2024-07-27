CM criticises MEA; emphasises respect for federal structure

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit back at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for objecting to her remarks about offering shelter to refugees from violence-hit Bangladesh.

“MEA should learn from the political system in the country. The system teaches that one should respect the federal structure of the country. Foreign policy cannot stand without upholding the spirit of federalism,” Banerjee said. She added: “I know the federal structure very well. I was an MP seven times, I was a Union minister twice. I know the MEA policy better than anyone else. They shouldn’t teach me a lesson; they should learn from the system instead.” Mamata Banerjee had spoken about her commitment to providing shelter to Bangladeshi refugees under the United Nations Resolution, following violent clashes in Bangladesh over job quotas protest.

“If helpless people come knocking on the doors of Bengal, we will surely provide them shelter,” she had said at the ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally of her party at Dharmatala on July 21. Banerjee reiterated that as far as the policy matter is concerned, the Central government will take the

decision in connection with the Bangladesh issue and Bengal has nothing to do with that. Banerjee during her July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally had said the same thing that it was a matter for the Centre to

look into.