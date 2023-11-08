CM constitutes GoM panel to work for conservation of water bodies on govt land

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) committee which will work for the conservation of water bodies situated on government land and at the same time ensure that the revenue associated with pisciculture in these water bodies comes to the state exchequer.

The GoM has three senior ministers — Pradip Mazumdar, in charge of the Panchayats and Rural Development department, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, in charge of state Agriculture department and Manas Bhunia, in charge of state Water Resources Investigation and Development department.

The GoM has been instructed to keep proper vigil so that the loss of revenue associated with fish cultivation is ensured in these ponds.

The land on which these water bodies will be located will continue to be under the state Land and Land Reforms department while the fisheries aspect will be overseen by the state Fisheries department.

Earlier in April, the state Cabinet had approved the official handover of all waterbodies owned by the state government covering 5 acres and above to the state Fisheries department so that it can be properly utilised for pisciculture.

There are two broad types of waterbodies in the state — some are public-owned while others are government-owned.

“We have started discussions on how we will distribute the ponds that are state-owned so that livelihood generation can be made out of it.

Many of these ponds are lying idle which is a clear indication that we are unable to utilize existing assets in our hands. We have started formulating terms and conditions regarding the distribution of these ponds so that they can be put to fruitful use,” a senior Nabanna

official said.