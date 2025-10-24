CM congratulates Syndrela, Divyanshi on World No. 1 rank

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated Syndrela Das and Divyanshi Bhowmick who have achieved a historic milestone by climbing to the No. 1 spot in the latest International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) Under-19 Girls’ Doubles World Rankings, released on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Banerjee stated: “Heartiest congratulations to Syndrela Das from South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and Divyanshi Bhowmick! Syndrela, a trainee of the Dhanuka Dhunseri Soumyadeep Poulomi Table Tennis Academy, Kolkata, along with her partner Divyanshi, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the World No. 1 rank in the Girls’ Doubles (U-19) category of the World Table Tennis Rankings.”

“The Indian duo now leads the global standings with 3910 points, ahead of pairs from Chinese Taipei and France — a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing them continued success and many more milestones in their sporting journey!” Banerjee added further.

Syndrela and Divyanshi’s ascent to the top is the result of a string of strong performances at both domestic and international events. The pair has captured gold medals at the WTT Youth Contender in Goa and WTT Youth Star Contender in Tunis, in addition to semifinal finishes at the WTT Youth Contender in Berlin and Lima.

In another first for Indian table tennis, six Indian girls have broken into the top 100 of the world doubles rankings, underlining the country’s steady rise in youth development.