CM congratulates ICSE, ISC toppers

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated ICSE and ISC toppers from the state for their achievements on Monday and urged them to lead the state and country ahead.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to one of the toppers from the state on Monday. In a press conference in Nabanna, she said: “He is at present in Siliguri. But he will be coming to Kolkata and study at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS),” Banerjee said.

Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Banerjee said: “Congratulations to the ICSE and ISC toppers and successful examinees from Kolkata and Bengal, and all over the country!! You have performed wonderfully, made us proud, have shown that talents can achieve. Well done my dearest students, take your state and country further forward! Alongwith the achievers from Bengal, I congratulate the students from the entire country!!”

The ICSE and ISC results were declared on Sunday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

Amongst five students, two from Bengal secured the first position with 99.75 per cent in the ISC examination 2023.