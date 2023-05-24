CM congratulates all who cracked the Civil Services exam

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the seven candidates from the state government’s Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) for cracking the UPSC 2022 examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

“Proud that 7 candidates coached by our State Government Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre have cracked the UPSC examinations 2022!! I congratulate these successful young men and women, and their parents and families. I take pride that our trainees now constitute the overwhelming share of successful civil services entrants from West Bengal. Proud that the decision that we took about two years back to arrange state training to state aspirants in national competitive examinations has started yielding results so soon. Bengal Yuva, march ahead!” Banerjee tweeted.

As many as 15 students from the study centre appeared for the personality test of the coveted exam and out of them 7 students made it to the final list.

Chaitanya Khemani from Siliguri secured an all-India rank of 158, topping from Bengal. Ishan Sinha from Kolkata stood 234. Rishabh Singh from Kolkata secured 294th rank. Akanksha Jha from Kolkata secured the 371 rank. Md Burhan Zaman from Kolkata secured the 768th rank. Priyanka Mondal from Pailan, Bishnupur secured the 802 spot and Sourab Das from Chandannagar, Hooghly stood 815.

Banerjee also tweeted to congratulate all who cracked civil services exams 2022 and would soon be part of the prestigious IAS, IPS family. “I am extremely happy that 34 per cent of them are women. I am confident of a brighter and more equal society seeing the first 4 civil ranks are bagged by women. Women have to come forward, they have to lead by example of a value system where catcalling a woman will be discouraged, where people will think twice before remitting gang rapists, where men will think twice before taking women and our beautiful nation that thrives on principles of equality, for granted. You are our Shakti who would encourage more young girls to fight for their rights, grow up better for a stronger India tomorrow,” she tweeted.