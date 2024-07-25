CM confirms KIFF leadership

At the Mahanayak Award ceremony, the CM officially announced that veteran filmmaker Goutam Ghose will serve as the chairman for the 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), with actor Prosenjit Chatterjee as co-chairman. “The festival is scheduled to be held from December 4 to December 11 this year. They will form a committee and discuss things further,” said Banerjee.

Millennium Post had previously reported about Ghose and Prosenjit’s being the chairman and co-chairman, respectively at this year’s film fest.