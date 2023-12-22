CM: Christmas celebrations reflect Bengal’s inclusiveness

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, said that festivals in Bengal bring people from all caste, creed and religion together to soak in the festival fervour.



“Festivals cannot be restricted to a particular place. Now we are celebrating Christmas and it will continue till January 1 (including New Year celebrations). Lights have illuminated not only Park Street but also Howrah, Rajarhat, Baruipur, Asansol, Bow Barrack (Bowbazar), Purulia, Bandel Church, and Chandannagar, to name a few. We are expanding our programme every year,” Banerjee said while gracing the pre-Christmas programme at St. Xavier’s College in Park Street.

She added that nowadays people from all castes and creeds, including children across the world, are under constant mental pressure due to their tremendous workload. “Christmas comes as a celebration for inspiration, hope, love, happiness, unity and integrity. It is just like a happy world. Best wishes to the world family,” said Banerjee while remarking that her visit to St. Xavier’s is ‘homecoming’ for her.

Rev. Dr John Felix Raj, Vice Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, spoke about the immense admiration for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee throughout the country, particularly in Tamil Nadu. “If you stand for elections in any part of India you will win with a majority,” he maintained.

Felix Raj expressed heartfelt gratitude to Banerjee for establishing ‘Mother Teresa Chair Professor for Peace’ at the university. Considering the same as a great contribution to the academic world, he said that the Chair Professor was finalized within a month and St Xavier’s University will receive Rs 30 lakhs per year for the same.

“We have the Diamond Harbour Women. I would kindly request you (chief minister) to name it Mother Teresa University for Women, if possible,”

he requested.