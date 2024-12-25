CM celebrates Christmas with midnight prayer & carol, highlights festival’s spirit

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight prayer and participated in a Christmas carol at Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary. She visited the church premises and took the blessings of the Archbishop.

Security in the city has already been tightened on the occasion of Christmas. Banerjee takes part in the Chrsitmas carol every year.

After Mamata Banerjee government came to power, Kolkata’s Christmas festival got its own sparkle.

Following the inspiration of the Chief Minister Banerjee, Park Street turned into a dazzling Christmas wonderland. The entire stretch on Park Street is decorated with beautiful lighting during Christmas. Over the years, the festival extended to the districts; it travelled to Bow Barracks; the historic Anglo-Indian enclave in central Kolkata.

The churches in various places, including Kalimpong, Asansol, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Chandannagar, Bandel, Krishnanagar, Jhargram, Purulia, Baruipur, Alipurduar, Howrah have also been lit up.

On the inaugural day of the Christmas Festival, the Chief Minister’s Christmas song, penned and composed by her, titled Biswapita was unveiled at Allen Park.

Sung by the talented Sriradha, the song struck a chord with the audience with its heartfelt lyrics, the English translation of which would be like: “O Father, visit every home/Ensure everyone finds peace/You are the universal Father/To you, we bow our heads/You are the universal Father/You bestow us with peace…”

Incidentally, Banerjee during the inauguration of the Christmas festival in Allen Park this year accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of cancelling December 25 (Christmas Day) as a holiday. She claimed that earlier it was announced as a holiday but the present government at the Centre cancelled it.

Meanwhile, hundreds of revellers hit Park Street on Tuesday evening to soak in the spirit of Christmas festival. While inaugurating the Christmas festival at Allen Park, Banerjee had said that the celebration of Christmas festival will continue till December 30 and no vehicles will be plied on Park Street on December 24 and 25.

“I go to a midnight celebration on Christmas eve. Christmas is meant for spreading happiness and joy. It symbolises love and affection for the people. It also gives a lesson to all of us. I greet all the people on Christmas and advance Happy New year to all,” Banerjee had said in Allen Park while inaugurating the festival.