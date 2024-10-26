CM calls for vigil against communal tensions ahead of Diwali, Kali Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concerns over potential communal tensions as Diwali and Kali Puja approach.

She instructed all state agencies, including the intelligence bureau, to remain on high alert throughout the festive season to maintain peace across the region. She said: “Taking advantage of the natural calamity, some may trigger unrest. Police and intelligence bureau must be alert. We have Kali Puja and Chhath Puja ahead. No unwarranted incidents should take place.” She asked the officials to carry out extra surveillance in the sensitive areas. “There are some people, I don’t want to call them political leaders but a plan is happening to create communal violence in Kolkata. Police and Intelligence Bureau need to make sure that such plans are hampered,” said Banerjee.

“There is a plan to incite communal riots and create violence - that has to be checked,” she said.

Speaking on Chhath Puja, Banerjee said: “There are ghats in Barrackpore, Howrah, Hooghly which see huge crowds during the Chhath. The ghats in Kolkata also attract many devotees. It is to be taken care of so that the ghats do not remain slippery. Barricades need to be set up. Police must ensure that many people do not go to the ghats at a time.” Banerjee directed a restriction on VIP movements to prevent crowd-related difficulties. She also emphasised illuminating the ghats before Chhath.