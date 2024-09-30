CM calls for urgent action on flood-hit NH-10, asks CS to take up matter with Centre, Army

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chairing an administrative review meeting on the flood and landslide situation in the North Bengal districts instructed the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal to immediately take up the issue of the National Highway 10 with the Central Government and the Army.



This strategic road connecting the border state of Sikkim with the plains of Bengal has been completely ravaged by landslides and flash floods on the River Teesta, rendering it out of bounds to traffic, most of the time since October 2023. Chief Minister Banerjee also announced relief measures for victims of a devastating fire that engulfed the Bidhan Market in Siliguri on Saturday, damaging a number of shops.

“I have asked the Chief Secretary to immediately take up the issue of National Highway 10 with the Centre and the Army, as the road is very important for the army movement and should be on top priority,” stated Chief Minister Banerjee, addressing media persons at Uttar Kanya, the mini secretariat in Siliguri, after the meeting.

She also asked the Chief Secretary to take up the matter regarding Ircon engaging in quarrying in the Teesta blocking the river for the Sevok-Rangpo Railway project. She said: “They cannot block the river in this way. The Chief Secretary will take up this issue with the Central government also.” She added: “Bengal has always been neglected and deprived. Bengal is the only state that did not receive flood relief funds from the Center. I have written to the Prime Minister but he does not reply, instead replies are sent by Union state ministers, that too with wrong information. I have rectified their wrong information and resent the letter to the Prime Minister yet again.”

The Chief Minister stated that very less is in the hands of the state.

“We cannot exercise control over nature. The Dams are not in our control. Water from other states flood Bengal and we suffer every year,” stated the Chief Minister, reiterating that 6 lakh cusec of water was released by the Kosi dam in Nepal that entered Bengal through Bihar, flooding parts of North Bengal. She also raised the issue of the Union government’s failing to dredge the Farakka barrage for the past 20 years that has aggravated the situation.

“Had dredging been done Farkaa could have retained 4 lakh cusec of water and the public would have to suffer in this way,” added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said Secretary level officers would stay back in North Bengal to coordinate relief operations with the District Administrations till the flood situation improved and there was no further threat.

“Till then I ask people who reside near river embankments, especially along the Ganga in Malda to stay safely in relief camps. I have also asked all government health facilities in flood-affected areas to stock up on anti-venom injections,” stated the Chief Minister.

From the administrative meeting, the Chief Minister announced that 6 shops that were totally gutted in the Bidhan Market fire in Siliguri would receive Rs 1 lakh each from the Disaster Management funds that their shops would be constructed for them.

“Those whose shops were partially damaged will receive Rs 50,000 each. The West Bengal Government is always with the people in distress,” added Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Chief Minister handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to the next of kin of a family from Gajodoba. She is the lone survivor of the family where four persons, including a child had died of electrocution. She also handed over ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of two persons who had drowned in flood waters.