CM calls for unity, says religion means social education & love

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday delivered the message of peace and communal harmony after offering prayers at Sitala Maa Temple in Bhowanipore.

Banerjee inaugurated the newly constructed silver gate of the temple.

“Your religion belongs to you, but festivals are for everyone. Bengal stands as a symbol of harmony, where temples, mosques and gurudwaras walk the path of unity. Each region has its own spirit, but together we celebrate as one,” Banerjee said.

She further reiterated that Bengal has always stood for unity among people of all religious communities. “Our country believes in pluralism. There is a difference in the language spoken in different states as well as in culture but it is the heart that binds all together,“ she maintained. Banerjee asserted that engagement in some sort of work makes a person stay well. “Idleness leads to bad thoughts that may lead to mental illness.

Life is a mixture of joy and sorrow, similar to roads where there may be potholes. But life has to go on,” she added, Emphasising humanity and social consciousness, the Chief Minister said: “Religion means humanity, social education and love. Religion makes people feel close to each other and teaches everyone to live together.”

Banerjee prayed to the Sitala Goddess to maintain peace and harmony so that people could stay well and protect them from any sort of chronic disease.

Although Banerjee did not mention any specific disease, her prayer becomes particularly significant with the resurgence of Covid. She stated that the Sitala Temple in Bhowanipore draws her in, prompting her to visit frequently and offer her prayers.