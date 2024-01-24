CM blames Oppn for delay in teacher recruitment in Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, lambasted the Opposition in Bengal for the delay in recruitment, particularly those of teachers, and appealed to the judiciary to take measures so that the new recruitment can be made.

“We are ready to recruit thousands in teaching posts. The formalities have all been completed on our part but the Ram, Bam Shyam (BJP, Left and Congress) are responsible for stalling the recruitment. Over 60,000 could have been recruited just in the teaching posts,” Banerjee said at a distribution programme at Burdwan. She is of the opinion that the several cases filed by the Opposition are pending in court and is acting as an obstacle to recruitment. “If there was any injustice done anywhere, we will rectify it but the vacancies should be allowed to be filled up. I am sorry but sometimes the government too has their hands tied up. Some do not win votes but approach the court. I will request the judiciary to give a nod for filling up new vacancies. This will offer an opportunity to hundreds of aspirants to get jobs,” she said.

She added that people are being recruited in various government jobs and urged aspirants to keep an eye out on such vacancies in various departments. She accused the Centre of taking credit for the supply of potable water at the doorstep of the people. “The land for the water project is procured by us. Its maintenance is also looked after by us. They are spending only 25 per cent of the cost and trying to take credit. They collect GST-related tax from us but do not give us our share. The Central government has become non-functional,” she maintained. Banerjee reiterated that the Centre has not released money for the wages of the 100 days workers of Bengal for the year 2022-23 but the state has provided 40 days work for the job card holders in the state.