CM: Bengal’s ‘Karmasree’ scheme to be renamed after Mahatma Gandhi

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated her commitment to upholding Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, announcing that the state’s rural job scheme ‘Karmashree’ will be renamed after the Father of the Nation.

The announcement came close on the heels of the ‘Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025’ being passed in the Lok Sabha to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Bill was passed amid intense opposition protests, with several MPs tearing copies of the legislation inside the House.

“I am ashamed that Mahatma Gandhi’s name has been removed from the NREGA scheme. I cannot blame anyone. I only blame myself because I am a citizen of this country,” Banerjee said while addressing an Industry and Business Conclave.

“Our Karmashree scheme, which we initiated after the Centre stopped releasing NREGA funds to Bengal, will now be named after Mahatma Gandhi,” she added.

The Chief Minister said her government knew how to honour national icons such as Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and B.R. Ambedkar. Under ‘Karmashree’, she said, the state provides between 75 and 100 days of employment, funded entirely from its own resources.

“We have already created a large number of workdays under Karmashree. Even if central funds are stopped, we will ensure people get work. We are not beggars—we only want respect. If you do not give respect, we will give respect,” Banerjee said.

It has been four years since the Centre stopped disbursing NREGA funds to West Bengal, she added. Banerjee also appealed for unity, saying India’s political and religious leaders had consistently spoken of brotherhood and harmony, while criticising what she described as divisive tendencies.

“I want a long life for our Prime Minister, but please don’t do anything that may lead to a backlash in the future. Our country will remain strong only if we remain united. Division is not the solution—peace, harmony, friendship and humanity are,” she said.

In a sharp intervention, the Chief Minister criticised her principal chief adviser and former Finance Minister Amit Mitra for backing the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying he must now explain the losses suffered by the state under the new tax regime.

“Now states do not have their own taxes. There is only one tax—GST. It was projected as beneficial, but it has financially weakened states, including West Bengal,” she alleged.

“Amit Mitra had said a unified tax structure would be good. Now he will have to explain why even GST money is being deducted and why Rs 20,000 crore has been taken away from my state,” she said, with Mitra seated on the dais.

Banerjee briefly paused her speech for his response before countering by citing parliamentary statements acknowledging GST fraud worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

“You say Rs 2 lakh crore. Who knows how many lakh crores it actually is? You tell me—is GST bringing profit or loss?” she asked.

Highlighting Bengal’s economic and cultural growth, Banerjee said the state had been recognised by the United Nations as the ‘Best Destination for Culture’. She noted that Durga Puja, now a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, generates nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in economic activity.

She added that tourism, real estate—recording Rs 45,000 crore in investments over the last two years—agriculture, food processing and the creative economy were witnessing sustained momentum. Initiatives such as the Mini Cinema Policy and the upcoming International IT, Entertainment and Cultural Park, Biswa Angan, in New Town were further strengthening Bengal’s creative leadership.

Calling for freedom for industry and the working class, Banerjee accused the Centre of withholding funds and creating an atmosphere of fear through central agencies, which she claimed was adversely affecting businesses.