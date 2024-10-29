CM bats for communal harmony, urges all to follow norms during Kali Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, batted for communal harmony and made it clear that she does not advocate for divisions among people on religious lines.

“I assign equal importance to all religions. Some people are indulging in politics on religious lines. I do not believe in divisions among people. People who live in Bengal should consider it their own home,” Banerjee said in a veiled attack at the BJP while inaugurating the Kali Puja of Janbazar Sammilito Club patronised by Entally MLA Swarnakamal Saha.

Banerjee on Monday physically inaugurated five odd Kali Pujas in the city that included Venus Club in Bhowanipore, India Club and Youth Friends at Shakespeare Sarani, Janabazar Sammilto Club and Girsh Park Five Star Sporting Club.

Banerjee reiterated that she is proud of Bengal as it advocates unity among people of all caste and creed. “We allow everybody to express their opinion in Bengal. We cannot stop a section of people who are always critical of Bengal. But I strongly believe that everyone has the right to live in Bengal and there is no difference among people of different religions. There is no difference in the blood that flows in my body and in yours,” she said.

She asserted that people may speak in different languages and the culture may be different among people of different faiths. “Religion may be different. But the festival is for all. People of all religions celebrate festivals in harmony with each other. This is Bengal’s pride,” she added.

Banerjee claimed that Bengal is well ahead of many other states.

“There are some people who always speak ill of Bengal. Defame me as much as you like but don’t defame Bengal. What Bengal can do no other state can do. The Independence movement would not have been possible without Bengal’s contribution. The renaissance would not have happened without Bengal,” she added.

Banerjee urged people to burst green firecrackers during the time window 8 to 10 pm as notified by the police.

“You should burst crackers in a way so that it does not cause inconvenience to others. Your happiness should not become a reason for other people’s sadness. Be careful while lighting candles,” she added.