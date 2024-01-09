CM assures foolproof arrangements for pilgrims travelling to Sagar Island

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that all the arrangements have been made by her government to ensure pilgrims bound for Gangasagar for the holy dip do not face any difficulties.



She was addressing a programme at Outram Ghat in the city on Tuesday where she inaugurated the transit point at the ghat for Gangasagar pilgrims and several others. She said that her government has spent Rs 8 crore for illuminating Gangasagar Mela. As many as 2,500 buses have been deployed to ferry the pilgrims. Banerjee also mentioned that a single ticketing system has been introduced so that pilgrims do not have to buy a ticket on their way back. Around 21 jetties have been set up to facilitate the smooth passage of the pilgrims to Sagar Island and back.

During January 12-13, Varanasi-like Aarati will be performed at Sagar Island. Pilgrims will take the holy dip during January 15-16. Last year around 80 lakh pilgrims took a holy dip at Gangasagar Mela. State government has ensured insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for each pilgrim, state government employees and media persons during the fair from January 9-16, she said.

“GPS tracking systems have been installed on vehicles. Air ambulances will be there to ferry patients. Green corridors will be arranged to give safe passage to sick persons. We aim to make the Mela eco-friendly. A 300-bedded health centre has been set up with doctors and health staff. Around 32 vessels will be there to ferry pilgrims. Senior police officers have been deployed,” Banerjee said.

“We have waived taxes for pilgrims who are visiting the Mela. We had requested the Centre on several occasions to give a national status to Ganga Sagar Mela so that we get some funds. The Centre gives funds for other such pilgrimages,” Banerjee pointed out.

Banerjee reiterated that festivals are for all to enjoy regardless of the religion one conforms to. “Our government respects all religions and does not discriminate. We do not divide people. People may follow their respective religion but a festival is for all. We greet all the pilgrims who are going to Ganga Sagar. Even during Durga puja, which has received UNESCO recognition, many people visit from outside,” Banerjee said while addressing a gathering at Outram Ghat.

She also launched a cyber-awareness bus and virtually inaugurated Bharatiya Kshatriya Samaj camp, Rasthriya Bihari Samaj camp office, and the new office of the deputy commissioner in South Division in Tollygunge.