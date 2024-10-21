CM assures family justice in Kultali ‘rape & murder’ case

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured exemplary punishment within three months for the accused involved in the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl from Kultali in South 24-Parganas during her meeting with the family members of the victim.



The victim’s parents and uncle accompanied by the MLAs of the adjoining areas met Banerjee at Nabanna and demanded capital punishment for the person involved in the murder act.

Saokat Molla, MLA of Canning East, who accompanied the victim’s family said: “They had no demand before the Chief Minister except justice for the 10 year-old and capital punishment for the person involved in the crime. The Chief Minister has assured them of all support from the state government and exemplary punishment for the offender.”

The body of the 10-year-old was recovered from a wetland at Mahismari area at Kultali in South 24-Parganas on October 4 night. The police, within a few hours, arrested the accused in the crime on the basis of CCTV footage.

The incident had sparked public outrage following which the local police station was ransacked and the local police camp near the crime site was set ablaze. According to the family members of the victim, she had gone for private tuition and while returning home had met with her father who runs a shop at Mahismari.

However, she did not return to her residence within the usual time, leading the family members to lodge a missing case.

The body was recovered at a distance of 1 km from the residence of the victim.