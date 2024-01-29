CM arrives on a tour of North Bengal

Siliguri: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee arrived in North Bengal on Sunday.



She will be attending government benefit distribution programmes in different districts along with holding administrative meetings.

During her visit, a breakthrough is also expected on the minimum wage issue for tea garden workers in a meeting on January 30.

Banerjee landed at the Hashimara Air Force Station in the Alipurduar district at around 4:40 pm on Sunday and headed for Cooch Behar by road. On reaching Cooch Behar she went straight to the Circuit House at 7:10 pm where she halted for the night.

Enthusiastic supporters were seen lining up on both sides of the 56 km stretch from Hashimara to Cooch Behar to greet their leader. The Chief Minister’s cavalcade travelled at a slow pace and she greeted the cheering masses all along the road.

On Monday the Chief Minister will attend a government benefits distribution programme at the Rash Mela grounds in Cooch Behar in the afternoon. From there she is scheduled to travel by helicopter straight to the Videocon Ground in Fulbari, Jalpaiguri where she will distribute Pattas (land right documents) to landless tea garden workers.

More than 5000 Pattas for the Jalpaiguri district and 2500 for the Alipurduar district will be handed over from the distribution programme in Fulbari.

On Tuesday Banerjee will head for Raiganj in North Dinajpur where she will attend a similar distribution programme at the Raiganj Stadium. From there she will head for Balurghat in South Dinajpur where she will halt for the night. “We have completed all preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit. A Helipad has been constructed at the Balurghat police line. She will attend a government programme at 4 pm at the Balurghat Stadium,” stated Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur.

On Wednesday the Chief Minister will head for Malda where she will attend a Government distribution programme.

After attending similar programmes in Murshidabad, Krishnanagar and Shantipur she will head back to Kolkata on February 1.